    SJAFB youth receive health education during teddy bear clinic event [Image 2 of 4]

    SJAFB youth receive health education during teddy bear clinic event

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    A child participates in a tooth brushing activity during the 4th Medical Group’s Month of the
    Military Child Teddy Bear Clinic event at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, April
    21, 2023. Members of the 4th MDG handed out toys and played games with children to help
    reduce clinic-visit anxiety and promote family resilience. April is designated Month of the
    Military Child as a way to thank military children for the role they play in the armed forces
    community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

    This work, SJAFB youth receive health education during teddy bear clinic event [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

