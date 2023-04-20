SJAFB youth receive health education during teddy bear clinic event

A child participates in a tooth brushing activity during the 4th Medical Group’s Month of the
Military Child Teddy Bear Clinic event at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, April
21, 2023. Members of the 4th MDG handed out toys and played games with children to help
reduce clinic-visit anxiety and promote family resilience. April is designated Month of the
Military Child as a way to thank military children for the role they play in the armed forces
community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)
