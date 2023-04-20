A child participates in a tooth brushing activity during the 4th Medical Group’s Month of the

Military Child Teddy Bear Clinic event at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, April

21, 2023. Members of the 4th MDG handed out toys and played games with children to help

reduce clinic-visit anxiety and promote family resilience. April is designated Month of the

Military Child as a way to thank military children for the role they play in the armed forces

community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 04.28.2023 14:53 Photo ID: 7767931 VIRIN: 230421-F-XN600-0046 Resolution: 7073x4715 Size: 26.52 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SJAFB youth receive health education during teddy bear clinic event [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.