A child receives a teddy bear during the 4th Medical Group’s Month of the Military Child Teddy

Bear Clinic event at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, April 21, 2023. Members

of the 4th MDG handed out toys and played games with children to help reduce clinic visit

anxiety and promote family resilience. April is designated Month of the Military Child as a way

to thank military children for the role they play in the armed forces community. (U.S. Air Force

photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 04.28.2023 14:53 Photo ID: 7767926 VIRIN: 230421-F-XN600-0025 Resolution: 7737x5158 Size: 28.12 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SJAFB youth receive health education during teddy bear clinic event [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.