SJAFB youth receive health education during teddy bear clinic event

A child receives a teddy bear during the 4th Medical Group’s Month of the Military Child Teddy
Bear Clinic event at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, April 21, 2023. Members
of the 4th MDG handed out toys and played games with children to help reduce clinic visit
anxiety and promote family resilience. April is designated Month of the Military Child as a way
to thank military children for the role they play in the armed forces community. (U.S. Air Force
photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2023 14:53
|Photo ID:
|7767926
|VIRIN:
|230421-F-XN600-0025
|Resolution:
|7737x5158
|Size:
|28.12 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
