    USNS John Lenthall Returns to Naval Station Norfolk [Image 4 of 8]

    USNS John Lenthall Returns to Naval Station Norfolk

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Ryan Carter 

    USN Military Sealift Command

    Norfolk, Va. (April 28, 2023) - USNS John Lenthall (T-AO 189) returns to Naval Station Norfolk after completing a three and a half month deployment April 28, 2023. During the deployment Lenthall conducted five underway replenishments with U.S. Navy and allied surface combatant ships delivering 543,000 gallons of fuel and eleven pallets of vital stores and supplies. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS John Lenthall Returns to Naval Station Norfolk [Image 8 of 8], by Ryan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Station Norfolk
    MSC
    USNS John Lenthall (T-AO 189)
    United We Sail

