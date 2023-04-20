USNS John Lenthall Returns to Naval Station Norfolk

Norfolk, Va. (April 28, 2023) - USNS John Lenthall (T-AO 189) returns to Naval Station Norfolk after completing a three and a half month deployment April 28, 2023. During the deployment Lenthall conducted five underway replenishments with U.S. Navy and allied surface combatant ships delivering 543,000 gallons of fuel and eleven pallets of vital stores and supplies. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)
