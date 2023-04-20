Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    65th BEB timber cutting conduct timber cutting on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines [Image 7 of 8]

    65th BEB timber cutting conduct timber cutting on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines

    PHILIPPINES

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar 

    25th Infantry Division   

    A U.S. Army Soldier, with 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, climbs a tree and place C-4 high explosives to cut timber down during the Balikatan 23 in Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 20, 2023. Working in the Philippines gives both the U.S. Army and Philippine Army the opportunity to practice explosive tree cutting, an effective technique for blocking roads and paths in a jungle environment. Balikatan 2023 is the 38th iteration of the annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military. The exercise includes three weeks of training focused on amphibious operations, command and control, humanitarian assistance, urban operations, and counterterrorism skills throughout northern and western Luzon. Coastal defense training figures prominently in the Balikatan 23 training schedule. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 04:26
    This work, 65th BEB timber cutting conduct timber cutting on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Mariah Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Philippines
    U.S. Army
    partners and allies
    BK 23
    Balikatan 23

