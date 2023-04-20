65th BEB timber cutting conduct timber cutting on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines

U.S. Army Soldiers, with 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and Philippine Army soldiers use C-4 high explosives to cut timber down during Balikatan 23 in Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 20 2023. Working in the Philippines gives both the U.S. Army and Philippine Army the opportunity to practice explosive tree cutting, an effective technique for blocking roads and paths in a jungle environment. Balikatan, Tagalog for “shoulder-to-shoulder,” is an annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military. The exercise provides unique opportunities for participating forces to increase interoperability and provide tangible benefits for the people of the Philippines. Humanitarian civic assistance projects support local communities in the Philippines and strengthen our partnership.(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar)

