Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    65th BEB timber cutting conduct timber cutting on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines [Image 1 of 8]

    65th BEB timber cutting conduct timber cutting on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines

    PHILIPPINES

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldiers, with 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and Philippine Army soldiers use C-4 high explosives to cut timber down during Balikatan 23 in Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 20 2023. Working in the Philippines gives both the U.S. Army and Philippine Army the opportunity to practice explosive tree cutting, an effective technique for blocking roads and paths in a jungle environment. Balikatan, Tagalog for “shoulder-to-shoulder,” is an annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military. The exercise provides unique opportunities for participating forces to increase interoperability and provide tangible benefits for the people of the Philippines. Humanitarian civic assistance projects support local communities in the Philippines and strengthen our partnership. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 04:26
    Photo ID: 7766494
    VIRIN: 230420-A-LR057-1137
    Resolution: 6562x4375
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 65th BEB timber cutting conduct timber cutting on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Mariah Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    65th BEB timber cutting conduct timber cutting on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines
    65th BEB timber cutting conduct timber cutting on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines
    65th BEB timber cutting conduct timber cutting on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines
    65th BEB timber cutting conduct timber cutting on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines
    65th BEB timber cutting conduct timber cutting on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines
    65th BEB timber cutting conduct timber cutting on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines
    65th BEB timber cutting conduct timber cutting on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines
    65th BEB timber cutting conduct timber cutting on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Philippines
    U.S. Army
    partners and allies
    BK 23
    Balikatan 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT