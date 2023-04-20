Ninth Coast Guard District Change of Command 2023

U.S. Coast Guard members stand at attention for the playing of “Semper Paratus” during a change of command ceremony at Windows on the River April 27, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Fontenette)
