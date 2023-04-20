Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ninth Coast Guard District Change of Command 2023 [Image 9 of 9]

    Ninth Coast Guard District Change of Command 2023

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Fontenette 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard members stand at attention for the playing of “Semper Paratus” during a change of command ceremony at Windows on the River April 27, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Fontenette)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 04.27.2023 22:50
    Photo ID: 7765901
    VIRIN: 230427-G-XT974-1065
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 32.29 MB
    Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ninth Coast Guard District Change of Command 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Jessica Fontenette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ninth District
    Great Lakes
    Change of Command

