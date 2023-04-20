Ninth Coast Guard District Change of Command 2023

Rear Adm. Hickey assumes the duty of Ninth District Commander during a change of command ceremony at Windows on the River April 27, 2023. Hickey previously served as the Director of Operational Logistics (DOL). (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Fontenette)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2023 22:50
|Photo ID:
|7765900
|VIRIN:
|230427-G-XT974-1060
|Resolution:
|7090x4732
|Size:
|31.91 MB
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
