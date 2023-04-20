Rear Adm. Hickey, left, relieves Rear Adm. Johnston, right, as the Ninth District Commander during a change of command ceremony at Windows on the River April 27, 2023. A change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition that formally states to the officers, enlisted, civilians and auxiliarists of the command the continuity and authority of command. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Fontenette)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 04.27.2023 22:50 Photo ID: 7765898 VIRIN: 230427-G-XT974-1057 Resolution: 6214x4147 Size: 25.08 MB Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ninth Coast Guard District Change of Command 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Jessica Fontenette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.