JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM - Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Installations, Energy and Facilities) Robert Thompson (right) and Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment (EI&E) and Chief Sustainability Officer Meredith Berger (center) listen to Department of Land and Natural Resources, Division of Forestry and Wildlife Statewide Program Manager, Native Ecosystems Protection and Management, Emma Yuen describe the native flora, Apr. 24, 2023. Berger's visit to Hawaii helps demonstrate the work of the Department of the Navy and the EI&E portfolio and highlight the importance of Communities, Climate Action, and Critical Infrastructure. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2023 Date Posted: 04.27.2023 21:01 Photo ID: 7765753 VIRIN: 230424-N-OT701-1081 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 1.91 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environmental Visits Honolulu Watershed Reserve [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Greg Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.