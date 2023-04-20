Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environmental Visits Honolulu Watershed Reserve [Image 2 of 5]

    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environmental Visits Honolulu Watershed Reserve

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Greg Hall 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM - Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment (EI&E) and Chief Sustainability Officer Meredith Berger listens to a presentation from Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources employees on the Manoa Cliffs, Apr. 24, 2023. Berger's visit to Hawaii helps demonstrate the work of the Department of the Navy and the EI&E portfolio and highlight the importance of Communities, Climate Action, and Critical Infrastructure. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2023
    Date Posted: 04.27.2023 21:01
    Oahu
    Hawaii
    Watershed
    EI&E
    Meredith Berger

