JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM - Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment (EI&E) and Chief Sustainability Officer Meredith Berger listens to a presentation from Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources employees on the Manoa Cliffs, Apr. 24, 2023. Berger's visit to Hawaii helps demonstrate the work of the Department of the Navy and the EI&E portfolio and highlight the importance of Communities, Climate Action, and Critical Infrastructure. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2023 Date Posted: 04.27.2023 21:01 Photo ID: 7765751 VIRIN: 230424-N-OT701-1040 Resolution: 5464x6830 Size: 2.2 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environmental Visits Honolulu Watershed Reserve [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Greg Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.