Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 04.27.2023 18:32 Photo ID: 7765604 VIRIN: 230427-A-US054-004 Resolution: 3216x2136 Size: 5.58 MB Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US

Web Views: 7 Downloads: 5

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Home of U.S. Army Sustainment is now Fort Gregg-Adams [Image 4 of 4], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.