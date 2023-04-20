Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Home of U.S. Army Sustainment is now Fort Gregg-Adams [Image 4 of 4]

    Home of U.S. Army Sustainment is now Fort Gregg-Adams

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Stanley Earley III, son of Lt. Col. Charity Adams and Stanley Earley Jr., speaks during a media roundtable following the Fort Gregg-Adams Redesignation Ceremony April 27 at the Gregg-Adams Club.

    Fort Lee
    redesignation
    Arthur Gregg
    Fort Gregg-Adams
    Charity Adams Earley

