Home of U.S. Army Sustainment is now Fort Gregg-Adams

Gen. Charles R. Hamilton; commanding general, Army Materiel Command; retired Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg; and Maj. Gen. Mark T. Simerly, commanding general, CASCOM and Fort Lee, stand at the position of attention as the national anthem plays during the Fort Gregg-Adams Redesignation Ceremony April 27 at the Gregg-Adams Club. (photo by T. Anthony Bell)

