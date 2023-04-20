Gen. Charles R. Hamilton; commanding general, Army Materiel Command; retired Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg; and Maj. Gen. Mark T. Simerly, commanding general, CASCOM and Fort Lee, stand at the position of attention as the national anthem plays during the Fort Gregg-Adams Redesignation Ceremony April 27 at the Gregg-Adams Club. (photo by T. Anthony Bell)
This work, Home of U.S. Army Sustainment is now Fort Gregg-Adams [Image 4 of 4], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Home of U.S. Army Sustainment is now Fort Gregg-Adams
