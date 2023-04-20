Retired Lt. Col. Arthur J. Gregg addresses the crowd during the Fort Gregg-Adams Redesignation Ceremony April 27 at the Gregg-Adams Club. More than 1,000 people were present for the event in addition to audiences at three viewing sites.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2023 18:32
|Photo ID:
|7765601
|VIRIN:
|230427-A-US054-001
|Resolution:
|2748x2136
|Size:
|4.39 MB
|Location:
|FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Home of U.S. Army Sustainment is now Fort Gregg-Adams [Image 4 of 4], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Home of U.S. Army Sustainment is now Fort Gregg-Adams
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT