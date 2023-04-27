Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for Civil War Soldier U.S. Army Maj. Isaac Hart in Section 76 [Image 16 of 25]

    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for Civil War Soldier U.S. Army Maj. Isaac Hart in Section 76

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) Caisson Platoon, and the U.S. Army Band, "Pershing's Own" conduct military funeral honors with funeral escort for U.S. Army Maj. Isaac Hart in Section 76 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., April 27, 2023.

    Hart served from 1861 to 1866 with the 3d Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, the 23d Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, and the 2d United States Colored Troops Regiment Cavalry.

    The last time a Soldier from the American Civil War received military funeral honors at Arlington National Cemetery was in 2018.

    Hart’s great-great niece, Rachel Bender, received the U.S. flag from Hart’s funeral service.

    (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

