Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for Civil War Soldier U.S. Army Maj. Isaac Hart in Section 76

Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) Caisson Platoon, and the U.S. Army Band, "Pershing's Own" conduct military funeral honors with funeral escort for U.S. Army Maj. Isaac Hart in Section 76 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., April 27, 2023.



Hart served from 1861 to 1866 with the 3d Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, the 23d Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, and the 2d United States Colored Troops Regiment Cavalry.



The last time a Soldier from the American Civil War received military funeral honors at Arlington National Cemetery was in 2018.



Hart’s great-great niece, Rachel Bender, received the U.S. flag from Hart’s funeral service.



(U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

