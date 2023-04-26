Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pat Flanders Speaks at HIMSS23 Conference [Image 6 of 7]

    Pat Flanders Speaks at HIMSS23 Conference

    IL, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Jason Cunningham 

    DoD, Defense Health Agency, Health Information Technology and Training

    Pat Flanders Program Executive Officer Medical Systems/ Chief Information Officer for the Defense Health Agency meets with attendees after his session at the HIMSS conference in Chicago, Illinois.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.27.2023 08:52
    Photo ID: 7764145
    VIRIN: 230419-D-RS627-887
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.26 MB
    Location: IL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pat Flanders Speaks at HIMSS23 Conference [Image 7 of 7], by Jason Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Health IT
    Pat Flanders
    HIMSS
    HIMSS23

