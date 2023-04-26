Terri Pryor, program manager of the Integrated Clinical Systems Program Management Office within the Solution Delivery Division meets with attendees after her session at the HIMSS23 Conference in Chicago, Illinois.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2023 Date Posted: 04.27.2023 08:52 Photo ID: 7764141 VIRIN: 230418-D-RS627-638 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.72 MB Location: IL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Terri Pryor Meets Conference Attendees at HIMSS [Image 7 of 7], by Jason Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.