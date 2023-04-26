Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dr. Brian Lein Speaks at HIMSS23 [Image 1 of 7]

    Dr. Brian Lein Speaks at HIMSS23

    IL, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Jason Cunningham 

    DoD, Defense Health Agency, Health Information Technology and Training

    Dr. Brian Lein, Assistant Director of Healthcare Administration for the Defense Health Agency speaks at the HIMSS conference in Chicago, Illinois.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2023
    Date Posted: 04.27.2023 08:52
    Photo ID: 7764140
    VIRIN: 230418-D-RS627-441
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.3 MB
    Location: IL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dr. Brian Lein Speaks at HIMSS23 [Image 7 of 7], by Jason Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dr. Brian Lein Speaks at HIMSS23
    Terri Pryor Meets Conference Attendees at HIMSS
    Terri Pryor Speaks at The HIMSS23 Conference
    Pat Flanders Speaks at HIMSS23 Conference
    Pat Flanders Speaks at HIMSS23
    Pat Flanders Speaks at HIMSS23 Conference
    Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Speaks at HIMSS23 Conference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Health IT
    HIMSS
    Dr. Lein
    HIMSS23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT