Human Resources Command and 21st Theater Sustainment Command holds Warrant Officer event

U.S. Army Warrant Officers from Human Resources Command and 21st Theater Sustainment Command pose for a group photo at an event held by HRC at Sembach Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany on April 26, 2023. HRC held this event to promote the newest HRC regulations and speak to these Soldiers about professional development, trends, evaluations, and what’s to be expected in the Warrant Officer corps in the next five to 10 years. Warrant Officers are highly skilled, specialty officers who serve as subject matter and technical experts in one of their available 48 fields, some of them being intelligence, aviation, and engineering. Warrant Officers are approved by the secretary of their service and commissioned by the President of the United States. Warrant Officers make up less than three percent of the Army, but they have some of the most important responsibilities being technical experts and are relied on with being able to solve problems, advise commanders, lead training, and support missions. At this event there were 37 total Warrant Officers, six of them being career managers and the rest being from three separate United States Army Garrisons, Baumholder, Wiesbaden, and Rheinland-Pfalz. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor)

