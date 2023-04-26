U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Nelson Graveley, an automotive maintenance warrant officer with the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, presents information regarding Warrant Officer promotion and evaluations at an event held by Human Resources Command at Sembach Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany on April 26, 2023. HRC held this event to promote the newest HRC regulations and speak to these Soldiers about professional development, trends, evaluations, and what’s to be expected in the Warrant Officer corps in the next five to 10 years. The Warrant Officer Corps was born on July 9, 1918 when an act of Congress established the Army Mine Planter Service as part of the Coast Artillery Corps. A total of 40 Warrant Officers were authorized to serve as masters, mates, chief engineers, and assistant engineers on each mine planting vessel. At this event there were 37 total Warrant Officers, six of them being career managers and the rest being from three separate United States Army Garrisons, Baumholder, Wiesbaden, and Rheinland-Pfalz. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2023 Date Posted: 04.27.2023 04:59 Photo ID: 7763961 VIRIN: 230427-A-SS112-002 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 6.3 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Human Resources Command and 21st Theater Sustainment Command holds Warrant Officer event [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Samuel Signor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.