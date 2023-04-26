U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Brianne Rogers, a career manager with Human Resources Command, briefs Soldiers in attendance on promotion and reenlistment statistics at an event held by HRC at Sembach Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany on April 26, 2023. HRC held this event to promote the newest HRC regulations and speak to these Soldiers about professional development, trends, evaluations, and what’s to be expected in the Warrant Officer corps in the next five to 10 years. There are multiple requirements to becoming a Warrant Officer, some of them being that you must be Active Duty or in the United States National Guard, be a Sgt or higher ranking, and have a score of at least 110 general technical on your Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery test. At this event there were 37 total Warrant Officers, six of them being career managers and the rest being from three separate United States Army Garrisons, Baumholder, Wiesbaden, and Rheinland-Pfalz. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2023 Date Posted: 04.27.2023 04:59 Photo ID: 7763962 VIRIN: 230427-A-SS112-003 Resolution: 4252x2835 Size: 4.39 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Human Resources Command and 21st Theater Sustainment Command holds Warrant Officer event [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Samuel Signor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.