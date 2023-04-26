Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Tampa returns home following 88-day multi-mission Caribbean Sea patrol [Image 3 of 4]

    USCGC Tampa returns home following 88-day multi-mission Caribbean Sea patrol

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    The command and crew of USCGC Tampa (WMEC 902), conduct a mooring procedure for the cutter's return to home port in Portsmouth, Virginia, April 26, 2023. Tampa returned home following an 88-day patrol in the Florida Straits and Caribbean Sea. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)

    This work, USCGC Tampa returns home following 88-day multi-mission Caribbean Sea patrol [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Kate Kilroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

