U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Sky Holm, the commanding officer of USCGC Tampa (WMEC 902), poses for a photo with his family at the cutter's return to home port in Portsmouth, Virginia, April 26, 2023. Tampa returned home following an 88-day patrol in the Florida Straits and Caribbean Sea. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2023 Date Posted: 04.26.2023 16:34 Photo ID: 7763020 VIRIN: 230426-G-NJ244-019 Resolution: 3845x2560 Size: 1.79 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USCGC Tampa returns home following 88-day multi-mission Caribbean Sea patrol [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Kate Kilroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.