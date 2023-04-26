U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Hart, an operations specialist assigned to USCGC Tampa (WMEC 902), greets his family at the cutter's return to home port in Portsmouth, Virginia, April 26, 2023. Tampa returned home following an 88-day patrol in the Florida Straits and Caribbean Sea. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2023 16:34
|Photo ID:
|7763004
|VIRIN:
|230426-G-NJ244-815
|Resolution:
|1484x834
|Size:
|300.7 KB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USCGC Tampa returns home following 88-day multi-mission Caribbean Sea patrol [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Kate Kilroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
