    Command Sgt. Maj. Steven A. Brown Retirement Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Command Sgt. Maj. Steven A. Brown Retirement Ceremony

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation

    Command Sgt. Maj. Steven A. Brown, a native of Webster, Mass., tells his Army story to family, friends, and fellow Soldiers both active duty and retired during his retirement ceremony on April 14 in Orlando, Fla. Brown served as PEO STRI’s senior enlisted advisor from August 2019 to April 2023, and retired from the Army following more than 30 years of honorable service. (U.S. Army photo by Josh Free)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 16:15
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 
