Command Sgt. Maj. Steven A. Brown Retirement Ceremony

Command Sgt. Maj. Steven A. Brown, a native of Webster, Mass., tells his Army story to family, friends, and fellow Soldiers both active duty and retired during his retirement ceremony on April 14 in Orlando, Fla. Brown served as PEO STRI’s senior enlisted advisor from August 2019 to April 2023, and retired from the Army following more than 30 years of honorable service. (U.S. Army photo by Josh Free)

