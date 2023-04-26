Command Sgt. Maj. Steven A. Brown Retirement Ceremony

Ms. Karen D. H. Saunders, SES, program executive officer for the Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI), delivers remarks during a retirement ceremony for Command Sgt. Maj. Steven A. Brown on April 14 in Orlando, Fla. Brown served as PEO STRI’s senior enlisted advisor from August 2019 to April 2023, and retired from the Army following more than 30 years of honorable service. (U.S. Army photo by Josh Free)

