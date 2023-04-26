MacDill AFB conducts Operation Violent Storm

U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 6th and 927th Air Refueling Wings take off from MacDill Air Force Base during Operation Violent Storm April 26, 2023. Violent Storm proved that MacDill AFB has the capability to project overwhelming air power in a short timeframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

