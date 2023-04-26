KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 6th and 927th Air Refueling Wings taxi in formation on the flight line April 26, 2023, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Violent Storm proved the 6th ARW has the capability to project overwhelming air power in a short timeframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2023 16:25
|Photo ID:
|7762974
|VIRIN:
|230426-F-FT799-1104
|Resolution:
|6283x4189
|Size:
|10.28 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MacDill AFB Conducts Operation Violent Storm [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MacDill AFB conducts Operation Violent Storm
