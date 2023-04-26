Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MacDill AFB Conducts Operation Violent Storm [Image 8 of 10]

    MacDill AFB Conducts Operation Violent Storm

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 6th and 927th Air Refueling Wings taxi in formation on the flight line during Operation Violent Storm April 26, 2023, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Violent Storm proved that MacDill AFB has the capability to project overwhelming air power in a short timeframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 16:25
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
