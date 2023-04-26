AH-64 Apache Flies Overhead

A U.S. Army AH-64 Apache assigned to the Mississippi Army National Guard flies in an attack pattern during a training scenario during Southern Strike 2023 at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, April 24, 2023. Southern Strike promotes interoperability between special forces, conventional ground forces, and air assets in order to ensure the U.S. military stays relevant and ready to respond to a peer-to-peer, large-scale combat operation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Wesley)

