    AH-64 Apache Flies Overhead [Image 8 of 8]

    AH-64 Apache Flies Overhead

    GULFPORT COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Wesley 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Mississippi National Guard

    A U.S. Army AH-64 Apache assigned to the Mississippi Army National Guard flies in an attack pattern during a training scenario during Southern Strike 2023 at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, April 24, 2023. Southern Strike promotes interoperability between special forces, conventional ground forces, and air assets in order to ensure the U.S. military stays relevant and ready to respond to a peer-to-peer, large-scale combat operation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Wesley)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 15:21
    Photo ID: 7762623
    VIRIN: 230424-Z-AZ323-1156
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: GULFPORT COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AH-64 Apache Flies Overhead [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Charles Wesley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #CRTC
    #MSANG
    #SouthernStrike
    #SouthernStrike2023
    #SSTK2023

