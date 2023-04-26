Congressman Mike Ezell at Southern Strike 2023

U.S. Congressman Mike Ezell, representing Mississippi's 4th District, watches a training exercise during Southern Strike 2023 at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, April 24, 2023. Exercise Southern Strike 2023 is a total force, multinational training event hosted annually by the Mississippi National Guard in Gulfport with distributed basing sites and complex scenarios designed to test and validate shared agile combat employment (ACE) concepts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Wesley)

