U.S. Congressman Mike Ezell, representing Mississippi's 4th District, and Maj. Gen. Barry A. Blanchard, assistant adjutant general - Air, Mississippi National Guard, stand for a group photo with distinguished visitors and leadership of Southern Strike 2023 in front of an F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, in Gulfport, Mississippi, April 24, 2023. Exercise Southern Strike 2023 is a total force, multinational training event hosted annually by the Mississippi National Guard in Gulfport with distributed basing sites and complex scenarios designed to test and validate shared agile combat employment (ACE) concepts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Wesley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2023 Date Posted: 04.26.2023 15:22 Photo ID: 7762621 VIRIN: 230424-Z-AZ323-1059 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 5.19 MB Location: GULFPORT COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Group Photo with Congressman Mike Ezell and Maj. Gen. Barry Blanchard [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Charles Wesley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.