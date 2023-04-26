Lt. Col. Matt Misner, 934th Airlift Wing command post officer-in-charge, looks over communications at the Command Post at Minneapolis - St. Paul Air Reserve Station, Minnesota, April 1, 2023. The Command Post was preparing for an upcoming visit from the President of the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Trevor Saylor)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2023 15:16
|Photo ID:
|7762611
|VIRIN:
|230401-F-LO230-0764
|Resolution:
|5959x3965
|Size:
|3.02 MB
|Location:
|MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL AIR RESERVE STATION, MN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Heard but never seen: 934th Airlift Wing command post keeps Airmen in-the-know [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Trevor Saylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Heard but never seen: 934th Airlift Wing command post keeps Airmen in-the-know
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT