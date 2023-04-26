Lt. Col. Matt Misner, 934th Airlift Wing command post officer-in-charge, looks over communications at the Command Post at Minneapolis - St. Paul Air Reserve Station, Minnesota, April 1, 2023. The Command Post was preparing for an upcoming visit from the President of the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Trevor Saylor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2023 Date Posted: 04.26.2023 15:16 Photo ID: 7762611 VIRIN: 230401-F-LO230-0764 Resolution: 5959x3965 Size: 3.02 MB Location: MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL AIR RESERVE STATION, MN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Heard but never seen: 934th Airlift Wing command post keeps Airmen in-the-know [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Trevor Saylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.