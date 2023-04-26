Senior Airman Jacob Sander, 934th Airlift Wing Command Post command post controller, converses with fellow Airmen at the Command Post at Minneapolis – St. Paul Air Reserve, Minnesota, April 1, 2023. Sander has been with the 934th AW Command Post for over two years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Trevor Saylor)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2023 15:16
|Photo ID:
|7762608
|VIRIN:
|230401-F-LO230-0771
|Resolution:
|5221x3474
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL AIR RESERVE STATION, MN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Heard but never seen: 934th Airlift Wing command post keeps Airmen in-the-know [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Trevor Saylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Heard but never seen: 934th Airlift Wing command post keeps Airmen in-the-know
