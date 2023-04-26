Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heard but never seen: 934th Airlift Wing command post keeps Airmen in-the-know [Image 3 of 4]

    Heard but never seen: 934th Airlift Wing command post keeps Airmen in-the-know

    MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL AIR RESERVE STATION, MN, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Trevor Saylor 

    934th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Steve Johnson, 934th Airlift Wing Command Post command post controller, monitors incoming information in the Crisis Action Response room of the Command Post at the Minneapolis – St. Paul Air Reserve Station, Minnesota, April 1, 2023. Johnson recently returned from supporting a U.S. Space Force mission at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Trevor Saylor)

    This work, Heard but never seen: 934th Airlift Wing command post keeps Airmen in-the-know [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Trevor Saylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

