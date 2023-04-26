CYBER SNAPSHOT: Sgt. Ivan Oseguera

Sgt. Ivan Oseguera is an Information Technology Specialist (Military Occupational Specialty 25B) and team lead for the Army Cyber Protection Brigade at Fort Gordon, Ga. Oseguera played on the All-Army Soccer Team that won the 2023 Armed Forces Men’s Soccer Championship in April 2023. (Photo by Shatara Riis)

