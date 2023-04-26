CYBER SNAPSHOT: Sgt. Ivan Oseguera

Photo By Shatara Riis | Sgt. Ivan Oseguera is an Information Technology Specialist (Military Occupational...... read more read more Photo By Shatara Riis | Sgt. Ivan Oseguera is an Information Technology Specialist (Military Occupational Specialty 25B) and team lead for the Army Cyber Protection Brigade at Fort Gordon, Ga. Oseguera played on the All-Army Soccer Team that won the 2023 Armed Forces Men’s Soccer Championship in April 2023. (Photo by Shatara Riis) see less | View Image Page

Hometown: Yuba City, Calif.

Military Occupational Specialty (MOS): 25B (Information Technology Specialist)

Duty position: Team Lead

Unit: 60th Signal Battalion (Offensive Cyber Operations), Army Cyber Protection Brigade



(NOTE: Rank and position are correct as of time of interview)



QUICK SKETCH:

-- Enlisted in the Army in January 2019 and earned noncommissioned officer rank within three years

-- Played on All-Army Soccer Team that won the 2023 Armed Forces Men’s Soccer Championship in April 2023

-- Has earned a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice

-- Trained alongside NATO forces in 2020



ON WHAT HE LIKES ABOUT BEING PART OF THE ARMY CYBER TEAM:

“Being a part of the Army Cyber team is a great opportunity to help advance my knowledge and skills.”



ON HOW HE FEELS HIS ARMY CYBER EXPERIENCE HAS HELPED BUILD HIS CAREER AND SKILLS AND “BE ALL HE CAN BE”:

“Working as part of the Army Cyber team has helped me develop my skill set and make connections through the organization that can help me when I decide to transition out of the military.”



ON WHAT UNIQUE OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES HE FEELS A CAREER WITH ARMY CYBER OFFERS:

“Working for Army Cyber team brings the opportunity to work side by side with experienced military service members, civilians and contractors, giving us the chance to gain knowledge from a variety of different people. Some challenges I have is not being able to interact with Soldiers as much as I would like to and have an impact on their careers.”



ON WHAT HE WOULD YOU SAY TO SOMEONE CONSIDERING JOINING HIS CAREER FIELD IN ARMY CYBER:

“Army Cyber allows individuals to progress in their fields and provides different opportunities to develop in your military career but also when you decide to transition out of the military.”



ON WHAT HE FEELS A CAREER WITH ARMY CYBER OFFERS THAT OTHER CAREER PATHS DON’T:

“Army Cyber provides opportunities to work on special missions that other units or careers do not provide.”



-----



ABOUT ARCYBER: United States Army Cyber Command directs and conducts integrated electronic warfare, information and cyberspace operations as authorized, or directed, to ensure freedom of action in and through cyberspace and the information environment, and to deny the same to our adversaries.



Interested in the challenge of joining the Army Cyber team? Check out military and civilian cyber career and employment opportunities by clicking on the "Careers" tab at www.arcyber.army.mil



ARCYBER on the web: https://www.arcyber.army.mil

ARCYBER on Twitter: https://twitter.com/arcyber

ARCYBER on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/us-army-cyber-command

Army.mil cyber page: https://www.army.mil/armycyber



ABOUT THE CPB: The U.S. Army Cyber Protection Brigade -- the ”Hunter“ brigade -- hunts advanced adversaries to enable information advantage in multi-domain operations.



CPB on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CyberProtectionBrigade

CPB on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CpbHunters

CPB on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/cyber-protection-brigade-3a171723a/

CPB on Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/196394198@N03/





Interested in the challenge of joining the Army Cyber team? Check out military and civilian cyber career and employment opportunities by clicking on the "Careers" tab at www.arcyber.army.mil



Members of the Army Reserve and Army National Guard in the Signal, Cyber, Military Intelligence, Information Operations, Electronic Warfare, Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations fields interested in tours with Army Cyber Command can get more information at https://www.arcyber.army.mil/Careers/Reserve-Component-Tours-with-Army-Cyber/



The Army Cyber Direct Commissioning Program allows qualified service members and civilians with cyber-related qualifications and/or experience to join the Army’s Cyber Corps with a direct appointment as a commissioned officer? To learn more, check out our fact sheet at https://www.arcyber.army.mil/Resources/Fact-Sheets/Article/2060387/army-cyber-direct-commissioning-program/