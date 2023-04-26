Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CYBER SNAPSHOT: Sgt. Ivan Oseguera [Image 1 of 2]

    CYBER SNAPSHOT: Sgt. Ivan Oseguera

    UNITED STATES

    04.25.2023

    Photo by Shatara Riis 

    U.S. Army Cyber Command

    Sgt. Ivan Oseguera is an Information Technology Specialist (Military Occupational Specialty 25B) and team lead for the Army Cyber Protection Brigade at Fort Gordon, Ga. (Photo by Shatara Riis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 15:06
    Photo ID: 7762596
    VIRIN: 230426-A-TJ437-001
    Resolution: 3403x3137
    Size: 4.92 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    CPB
    ARCYBER
    U.S. Army Cyber Command
    Cyber Protection Brigade

