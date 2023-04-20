Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JFK Chapel Dedication [Image 18 of 19]

    JFK Chapel Dedication

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    Major Joel Britton, command chaplain, 1st Special Forces Command speaks at a re-dedication ceremony of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Chapel at Fort Bragg, North Carolina April 19, 2023. The chapel was re-dedicated after a two-year renovation project and was part of the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School's inaugural Heritage Week. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 09:12
    Photo ID: 7761949
    VIRIN: 230419-A-OP908-670
    Resolution: 3600x2845
    Size: 6.16 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JFK Chapel Dedication [Image 19 of 19], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Memorial
    SWCS
    JFK
    Chapel Dedication
    Heritage Week
    JFK Chapel

