JFK Chapel Dedication

The John F. Kennedy Memorial Chapel at Fort Bragg, North Carolina April 19, 2023. The chapel was re-dedicated after a two-year renovation project and was part of the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School's inaugural Heritage Week. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)
