JFK Chapel Dedication

Colonel Brian Koyn, garrison chaplain, Fort Bragg, describes artwork on stained glass windows in the John F. Kennedy Memorial Chapel at Fort Bragg, North Carolina April 19, 2023. The chapel was re-dedicated after a two-year renovation project and was part of the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School's inaugural Heritage Week. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)
