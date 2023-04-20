Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Earth Day 2023 [Image 3 of 4]

    Earth Day 2023

    BRUSSELS, BRU, BELGIUM

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Meredith Mulvihill 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Fourth graders dig a hole for a dogwood bush during an Earth Day celebration at Brussels American School, Sterrebeek Annex, Belgium, April 21, 2023. During the event, the students worked with U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Environmental Division employees to plant the bushes around the football field concession stand. (U.S. Army photo by Meredith Mulvihill, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

    This work, Earth Day 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by Meredith Mulvihill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Brussels students dig into local environment for Earth Day

