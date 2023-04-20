Earth Day 2023

Fourth graders dig a hole for a dogwood bush during an Earth Day celebration at Brussels American School, Sterrebeek Annex, Belgium, April 21, 2023. During the event, the students worked with U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Environmental Division employees to plant the bushes around the football field concession stand. (U.S. Army photo by Meredith Mulvihill, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)
Brussels students dig into local environment for Earth Day
