    Earth Day 2023 [Image 4 of 4]

    Earth Day 2023

    BRUSSELS, BRU, BELGIUM

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Meredith Mulvihill 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Clint Vanerman, natural and cultural resources manger for the U.S. Army Garrison Benelux environmental division, describes a House Sparrow to third grade students during an Earth Day celebration at Brussels American School, Sterrebeek Annex, Belgium, April 21, 2023. Environmental Division employees spent the morning teaching students about the environmental impact of trees and birds, as well as how to identify several species commonly found in Belgium. (U.S. Army photo by Meredith Mulvihill, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 04:35
    Photo ID: 7761696
    VIRIN: 230421-D-TD086-973
    Resolution: 3697x2297
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: BRUSSELS, BRU, BE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Earth Day 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by Meredith Mulvihill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Brussels students dig into local environment for Earth Day

    green
    environment
    earth-day
    planting
    usagbenelux
    armynewswire

