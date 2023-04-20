SAN DIEGO (April 19, 2023) Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), prepare food trays during a First Class Petty Officer Association fundraiser, April 19, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard E. Anglin)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2023 01:15
|Photo ID:
|7761534
|VIRIN:
|230419-N-AH435-1075
|Resolution:
|3978x3182
|Size:
|933.98 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex FCPOA Conducts Fundraiser [Image 4 of 4], by SN Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT