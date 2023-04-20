Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex FCPOA Conducts Fundraiser [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Essex FCPOA Conducts Fundraiser

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Seaman Richard Anglin 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    SAN DIEGO (April 19, 2023) Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), prepare food trays during a First Class Petty Officer Association fundraiser, April 19, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard E. Anglin)

