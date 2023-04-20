USS Essex FCPOA Conducts Fundraiser

SAN DIEGO (April 19, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Ruselle Kane, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), prepares a food tray during a First Class Petty Officer Association fundraiser, April 19, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard E. Anglin)

